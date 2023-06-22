Lion Street Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (BATS:FAUG)

Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (BATS:FAUG – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 19,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $710,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC owned about 0.23% of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,938,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 76,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $970,000 after purchasing an additional 38,244 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 87.2% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 62,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after purchasing an additional 29,265 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 56.2% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 64,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after purchasing an additional 23,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1776 Wealth LLC bought a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August in the 4th quarter valued at $654,000.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August Price Performance

Shares of FAUG opened at $38.00 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $334.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.11.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (FAUG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FAUG was launched on Nov 6, 2019 and is managed by First Trust.

