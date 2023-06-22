Lion Street Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 19,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $981,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPST. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 56,269,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,820,801,000 after acquiring an additional 8,540,248 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,179,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,161,981,000 after acquiring an additional 3,612,871 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,949,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,234,000 after acquiring an additional 2,974,897 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 46.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,260,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,232,000 after acquiring an additional 2,938,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 33.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,321,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,153,000 after acquiring an additional 2,065,268 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA JPST opened at $50.10 on Thursday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 1-year low of $49.99 and a 1-year high of $50.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.22.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

