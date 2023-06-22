Lion Street Advisors LLC Purchases 44,539 Shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)

Lion Street Advisors LLC raised its stake in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) by 726.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 50,674 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 44,539 shares during the period. Lion Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Paramount Global were worth $1,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PARA. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Paramount Global in the second quarter valued at about $767,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Paramount Global in the third quarter valued at about $68,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in Paramount Global in the third quarter valued at about $307,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Paramount Global in the third quarter valued at about $3,006,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in Paramount Global in the third quarter valued at about $2,058,000. 77.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Paramount Global

In related news, Director Shari Redstone bought 165,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.06 per share, for a total transaction of $2,484,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 577,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,690,583.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Paramount Global Price Performance

PARA opened at $15.74 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.63. Paramount Global has a 12-month low of $13.80 and a 12-month high of $27.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.18, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.65.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $7.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.42 billion. Paramount Global had a positive return on equity of 3.64% and a negative net margin of 1.49%. Paramount Global’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Paramount Global will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paramount Global Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Paramount Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently -25.64%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on PARA. Bank of America upgraded shares of Paramount Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $24.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Paramount Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Paramount Global in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Paramount Global from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Paramount Global from $25.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.09.

About Paramount Global

Paramount Global operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through the following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films, as well as the company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

