Lion Street Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 7,875 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $848,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $230,000. Prostatis Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Prostatis Group LLC now owns 33,967 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,815 shares during the last quarter. Ascendant Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Ascendant Capital Management LLC now owns 17,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,794,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 430.1% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 36,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,852,000 after purchasing an additional 29,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 195.8% during the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 22,878 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,414,000 after buying an additional 15,143 shares during the period.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of MUB opened at $106.96 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.74. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $101.35 and a twelve month high of $108.82.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

