Lion Street Advisors LLC Acquires 31,179 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Lion Street Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,572,701 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,179 shares during the period. General Mills comprises 41.6% of Lion Street Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Lion Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $134,403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GIS. Czech National Bank increased its holdings in General Mills by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 69,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,825,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in General Mills by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 15,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in General Mills by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 198,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,626,000 after purchasing an additional 13,823 shares during the period. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in General Mills by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in General Mills by 47.2% during the 4th quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 5,166 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.73% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Stock Up 0.9 %

GIS opened at $81.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.27. General Mills, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.34 and a 12 month high of $90.89.

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.51% and a net margin of 14.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GIS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on General Mills in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on General Mills in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on General Mills from $88.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on General Mills from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on General Mills from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.76.

In other news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 4,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.32, for a total value of $368,595.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,185,088.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 4,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.32, for a total value of $368,595.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,185,088.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 8,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.33, for a total value of $685,199.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 83,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,086,571.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,371 shares of company stock valued at $4,849,178 in the last three months. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

