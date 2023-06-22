Liberty Latin America (OTCMKTS:LILAB) Sets New 12-Month Low at $8.10

Shares of Liberty Latin America Ltd. (OTCMKTS:LILAB – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $8.10 and last traded at $8.10, with a volume of 1143 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $11.00.

The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of -3.40 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.48 and a 200 day moving average of $9.54.

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company operates through C&W Caribbean, C&W Panama, C&W Network & LatAm, Liberty Puerto Rico, Liberty Costa Rico, and VTR segments. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line, telephony, and mobiles services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

