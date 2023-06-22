Lennar (NYSE:LEN) Releases Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.35-$3.50 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Lennar Stock Performance

Lennar stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $121.64. The stock had a trading volume of 2,520,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,246,701. The company has a 50-day moving average of $112.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.84. The company has a market cap of $35.20 billion, a PE ratio of 8.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.44. Lennar has a fifty-two week low of $64.51 and a fifty-two week high of $123.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 7.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Lennar Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 25th. Lennar’s payout ratio is 10.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Transactions at Lennar

LEN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Lennar from $115.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. StockNews.com lowered Lennar from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Lennar from $153.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Lennar from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Lennar from $103.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lennar has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $121.53.

In other news, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 9,289 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.16, for a total transaction of $958,253.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 9.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lennar

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Lennar by 551.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,824,684 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $191,793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544,432 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Lennar by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 838,479 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $88,134,000 after purchasing an additional 171,065 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Lennar by 65.5% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 790,021 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $64,127,000 after purchasing an additional 312,595 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY grew its position in shares of Lennar by 77.3% in the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 535,325 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,447,000 after purchasing an additional 233,455 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service grew its position in shares of Lennar by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 457,801 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,160,000 after purchasing an additional 13,101 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

Lennar Company Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

