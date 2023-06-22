Legal & General Group (OTCMKTS:LGGNY) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $14.96

Legal & General Group Plc (OTCMKTS:LGGNY – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.96 and traded as low as $14.80. Legal & General Group shares last traded at $14.95, with a volume of 14,873 shares changing hands.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Legal & General Group from GBX 375 ($4.80) to GBX 355 ($4.54) in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Legal & General Group from GBX 390 ($4.99) to GBX 375 ($4.80) in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Legal & General Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $325.00.

Legal & General Group Trading Down 0.4 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.20. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Legal & General Group Increases Dividend

About Legal & General Group

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th were paid a dividend of $0.7883 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 27th. This represents a yield of 6.8%. This is a positive change from Legal & General Group’s previous dividend of $0.30.

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Legal & General Retirement Institutional (LGRI), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Retail Retirement.

