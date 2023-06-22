Leavell Investment Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 15.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,936 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 4,536 shares during the quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $4,986,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fragasso Group Inc. boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 1.8% during the first quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 31,970 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $6,393,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 5.4% during the first quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 44,972 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $8,993,000 after acquiring an additional 2,309 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 4.6% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 94,423 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $18,871,000 after acquiring an additional 4,141 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 7.1% during the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,233 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,046,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 19.7% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 37,076 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $7,414,000 after acquiring an additional 6,094 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 13,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.45, for a total transaction of $2,668,043.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,666,169. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Lowe’s Companies Trading Up 0.1 %

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LOW. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Argus decreased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $290.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $229.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $300.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $230.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $222.65.

NYSE LOW traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $214.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 672,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,983,803. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $207.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $204.69. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $170.76 and a 52 week high of $223.31. The stock has a market cap of $125.61 billion, a PE ratio of 20.86, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.08.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $22.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.68 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 68.42% and a net margin of 6.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.51 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.44 EPS for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This is an increase from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 25th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 40.90%.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

