Leavell Investment Management Inc. Has $4 Million Stock Holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. decreased its stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,923 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $3,998,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Command Bank increased its stake in shares of ONEOK by 401.0% in the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of ONEOK by 1,003.7% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 596 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.15% of the company’s stock.

Get ONEOK alerts:

ONEOK Stock Down 1.6 %

ONEOK stock traded down $0.95 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $58.13. The stock had a trading volume of 746,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,837,382. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.18. ONEOK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.50 and a fifty-two week high of $71.57. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.01 billion, a PE ratio of 11.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.68.

ONEOK Dividend Announcement

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.53. ONEOK had a return on equity of 36.54% and a net margin of 11.09%. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st were issued a $0.955 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.57%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.08%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OKE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays decreased their target price on ONEOK from $71.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Raymond James raised their target price on ONEOK from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Mizuho raised their target price on ONEOK from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ONEOK in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on ONEOK from $82.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.45.

ONEOK Profile

(Get Rating)

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.