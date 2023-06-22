Leavell Investment Management Inc. Has $4.58 Million Stock Position in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMO)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMO – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 179,194 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF were worth $4,575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF by 95.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 10,903 shares in the last quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 185,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,670,000 after acquiring an additional 19,278 shares in the last quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. increased its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 98,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,491,000 after acquiring an additional 22,815 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 13,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 3,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 3,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter.

IBMO traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $25.17. The company had a trading volume of 51,397 shares. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.30.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF (IBMO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of AMT-free municipal bonds that mature between January and December 2026. IBMO was launched on Apr 2, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

