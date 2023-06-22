Leavell Investment Management Inc. Grows Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,606 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,792 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $17,934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VB. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 136,460.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 205,396,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,698,392,000 after acquiring an additional 205,245,648 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,260,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,928,000 after acquiring an additional 107,837 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,570,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,266,000 after acquiring an additional 214,916 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,420,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,792,000 after acquiring an additional 36,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,906,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,448,000 after acquiring an additional 204,638 shares in the last quarter.

VB traded down $1.61 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $193.72. 92,305 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 578,950. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $188.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $190.53. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $168.65 and a 1-year high of $210.00. The company has a market cap of $43.79 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

