Leavell Investment Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMM)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMM – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 401,315 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,557 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. owned 1.72% of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF worth $10,382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 215,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,587,000 after purchasing an additional 24,230 shares during the last quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 156,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,028,000 after buying an additional 9,578 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 144,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,693,000 after buying an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 128,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,310,000 after buying an additional 1,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF by 297.6% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 108,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,798,000 after buying an additional 81,341 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IBMM stock traded up $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $25.73. The stock had a trading volume of 130,666 shares. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.77.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF (IBMM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P AMT-Free Municipal Series 2024 index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature between January 1 and December 2, 2024. IBMM was launched on Mar 20, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

