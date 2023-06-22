Leavell Investment Management Inc. Buys 623 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 49,768 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 0.9% of Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $12,450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 118,101.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 145,706,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,244,860,000 after purchasing an additional 145,582,878 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 14,898,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,606,299,000 after purchasing an additional 2,594,204 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,147,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,938,382,000 after purchasing an additional 252,486 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 5.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,107,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,777,579,000 after purchasing an additional 424,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,628,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,603,281,000 after purchasing an additional 155,398 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

IJH stock traded down $1.57 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $253.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 287,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,076,449. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $217.39 and a 1 year high of $272.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $247.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $250.35. The stock has a market cap of $67.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

