Leavell Investment Management Inc. Buys 22,033 Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 387,808 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,033 shares during the period. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF comprises about 1.3% of Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Leavell Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.15% of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $18,921,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 467.8% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 85.9% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 198.5% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

SCHO stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $48.14. 263,707 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,522,102. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a one year low of $47.78 and a one year high of $49.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.46.

About Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

