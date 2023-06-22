Landmark Financial Advisors LLC Raises Position in Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL)

Landmark Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL – Get Rating) (TSE:GIL) by 238.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,053 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,592 shares during the period. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gildan Activewear were worth $1,960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Gildan Activewear by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 15,743 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in Gildan Activewear by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 31,196 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $855,000 after buying an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in Gildan Activewear by 255.2% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,101 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Gildan Activewear by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 165,453 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,533,000 after buying an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Gildan Activewear by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,381 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

Gildan Activewear Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GIL traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $30.16. 35,247 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 575,221. Gildan Activewear Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.67 and a 52 week high of $34.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of 11.28, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.26.

Gildan Activewear Increases Dividend

Gildan Activewear ( NYSE:GIL Get Rating ) (TSE:GIL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.06). Gildan Activewear had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 15.55%. The company had revenue of $702.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $701.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Gildan Activewear Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th were paid a $0.186 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 23rd. This is an increase from Gildan Activewear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. Gildan Activewear’s payout ratio is currently 27.41%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on GIL. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Gildan Activewear in a report on Monday, May 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from $41.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Gildan Activewear from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Gildan Activewear in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Gildan Activewear in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.86.

Gildan Activewear Company Profile

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Alstyle, and GoldToe brands.

