Landmark Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 19,690 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Landmark Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 539,621 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,690 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up about 10.7% of Landmark Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $24,375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VEA. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Corrado Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $45.95. The company had a trading volume of 2,423,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,188,528. The stock has a market cap of $111.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $35.42 and a 1 year high of $47.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.13 and a 200 day moving average of $44.86.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

