Landmark Financial Advisors LLC Makes New $222,000 Investment in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Landmark Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,112 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 80,449,523 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $11,571,860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103,556 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 1.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,825,733 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $6,447,733,000 after buying an additional 585,881 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,003,836 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,519,719,000 after buying an additional 149,012 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,416,910 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,304,561,000 after acquiring an additional 450,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,875,409 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,839,741,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149,446 shares in the last quarter. 81.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho upped their target price on Salesforce from $225.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Salesforce from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Salesforce from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $220.97.

Insider Buying and Selling

Salesforce Stock Up 1.7 %

In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.65, for a total transaction of $260,812.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,309 shares in the company, valued at $20,929,472.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.33, for a total value of $32,198.12. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,885.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.65, for a total value of $260,812.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,929,472.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 769,734 shares of company stock worth $161,281,279. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CRM stock traded up $3.47 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $213.06. The company had a trading volume of 1,449,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,895,685. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.34 and a 12 month high of $225.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $205.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $177.23. The company has a market cap of $207.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 551.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.24.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. Salesforce had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 5.75%. The business had revenue of $8.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, March 1st that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the CRM provider to repurchase up to 10.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Salesforce Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.