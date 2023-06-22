Landmark Financial Advisors LLC Has $362,000 Holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Landmark Financial Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,776 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,318 shares during the period. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Joule Financial LLC raised its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Joule Financial LLC now owns 15,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335 shares in the last quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 978,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,982,000 after acquiring an additional 5,944 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 103,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,545,000 after acquiring an additional 4,986 shares during the period. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 212,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,321 shares during the period. Finally, Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 31,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the period.

SCHE stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $24.67. The company had a trading volume of 501,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,432,204. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.52. The company has a market cap of $8.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.68. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.36 and a fifty-two week high of $26.40.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

