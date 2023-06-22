Landmark Financial Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Landmark Financial Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,797 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,288 shares during the period. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 80.9% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $75,000.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Thursday, reaching $46.18. 124,401 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 827,612. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.52. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $43.86 and a 52-week high of $49.17.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

