Landmark Financial Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Landmark Financial Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,514 shares of the company’s stock after selling 975 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up about 1.3% of Landmark Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MAS Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 16,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,641,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 98.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 465,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,030,000 after acquiring an additional 230,835 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 36,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,695,000 after acquiring an additional 2,860 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,726,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 310,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,889,000 after acquiring an additional 2,189 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $1.19 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $194.14. The stock had a trading volume of 69,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 578,760. The stock has a market cap of $43.88 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $168.65 and a 52 week high of $210.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $188.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $190.53.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

