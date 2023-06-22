Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) is Terra Nova Asset Management LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Terra Nova Asset Management LLC grew its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,697 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the quarter. Lam Research makes up 2.4% of Terra Nova Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $2,490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,939 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 656 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 66,066 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,023,000 after purchasing an additional 16,525 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,869 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $991,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,125 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 85.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on Lam Research from $530.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Lam Research from $525.00 to $520.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Lam Research from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Lam Research from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, KGI Securities raised Lam Research from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lam Research has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $505.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Lam Research Stock Down 0.3 %

In other news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 881 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.09, for a total value of $461,723.29. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,881 shares in the company, valued at $7,274,893.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of LRCX opened at $604.18 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $81.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.87, a PEG ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $564.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $509.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Lam Research Co. has a 52 week low of $299.59 and a 52 week high of $644.60.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The semiconductor company reported $6.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.53 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 66.54% and a net margin of 26.08%. Lam Research’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $7.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 33.19 EPS for the current year.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $1.725 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $6.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.21%.

Lam Research Profile

(Get Rating)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Further Reading

