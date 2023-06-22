Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc. Has $674,000 Stake in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV)

Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,034 shares of the company’s stock after selling 222 shares during the quarter. Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF were worth $674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF during the second quarter worth $43,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF during the fourth quarter worth $91,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF during the fourth quarter worth $170,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF during the fourth quarter worth $245,000.

Get ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF alerts:

ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF Price Performance

SMDV stock opened at $59.17 on Thursday. ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF has a 52-week low of $51.23 and a 52-week high of $58.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $58.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $816.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 0.78.

About ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF

The ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (SMDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap stocks with a 10-year record of increasing dividends. Stocks are equally weighted. SMDV was launched on Feb 5, 2015 and is managed by ProShares.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.