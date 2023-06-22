Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Get Rating) by 20.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,024 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,005 shares during the quarter. Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JPST. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $598,000. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $7,647,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 33,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,701,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $365,000.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA JPST opened at $50.10 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.22. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 1-year low of $49.99 and a 1-year high of $50.40.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

