Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc. Buys 1,048 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares during the quarter. Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BAC. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 6,772.7% during the 4th quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the period. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. 67.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BAC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Bank of America in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Bank of America from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Bank of America from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Bank of America from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Bank of America from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.77.

Bank of America Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of Bank of America stock opened at $28.58 on Thursday. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $26.32 and a one year high of $38.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.64 and its 200 day moving average is $31.19. The firm has a market cap of $227.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.58, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.37.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.11. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 21.85%. The company had revenue of $26.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 26.43%.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

