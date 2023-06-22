Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Koss Price Performance

NASDAQ:KOSS opened at $3.72 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.13 and a beta of -0.55. Koss has a one year low of $3.65 and a one year high of $12.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.80.

Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.37 million during the quarter. Koss had a return on equity of 30.11% and a net margin of 63.09%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Koss Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Koss in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Koss by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 3,085 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Koss during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Koss by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 141,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 2,330 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Koss by 3.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 231,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after buying an additional 6,651 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.27% of the company’s stock.

Koss Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and sale of stereo headphones and accessories. Its products include wireless, ear clip, over ear, and on ear earphones, Bluetooth speaker and cushions, cases, cables and apparel accessories. The company was founded by John C. Koss Sr. in 1958 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, WI.

