Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Koss Price Performance
NASDAQ:KOSS opened at $3.72 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.13 and a beta of -0.55. Koss has a one year low of $3.65 and a one year high of $12.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.80.
Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.37 million during the quarter. Koss had a return on equity of 30.11% and a net margin of 63.09%.
Koss Company Profile
Koss Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and sale of stereo headphones and accessories. Its products include wireless, ear clip, over ear, and on ear earphones, Bluetooth speaker and cushions, cases, cables and apparel accessories. The company was founded by John C. Koss Sr. in 1958 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, WI.
