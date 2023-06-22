Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Has $2.70 Million Holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. cut its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,840 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,382 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 40.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 21,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,720,000 after purchasing an additional 4,586 shares during the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management bought a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $360,000. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $378,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. 22.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SHY opened at $81.24 on Thursday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $80.48 and a one year high of $83.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $81.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.81.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.1971 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

