Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,311 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,952 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. owned 0.18% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF worth $3,655,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MDYV. Courier Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 18,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 3,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management now owns 7,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 40,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,595,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 7.9% during the first quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 3,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Price Performance

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF stock opened at $67.07 on Thursday. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $57.63 and a one year high of $75.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $65.16 and its 200 day moving average is $66.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.17.

About SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

