Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Buys 37,725 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 542,160 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,725 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF comprises about 3.5% of Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $35,333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mokosak Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Mokosak Advisory Group LLC now owns 373,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,323,000 after buying an additional 21,486 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $255,000. Guardian Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 11.4% during the first quarter. Guardian Financial Partners LLC now owns 17,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after buying an additional 1,792 shares in the last quarter. GenWealth Group Inc. grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 4.1% during the first quarter. GenWealth Group Inc. now owns 29,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,952,000 after buying an additional 1,173 shares during the period. Finally, Gray Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 66.0% in the first quarter. Gray Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,000 after buying an additional 4,714 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHG opened at $73.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.10. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $53.18 and a 12 month high of $75.13.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

