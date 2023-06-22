Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 151,509 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,475 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $6,844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

VEA stock opened at $46.21 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $35.42 and a 1 year high of $47.55. The company has a market cap of $111.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.86.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

