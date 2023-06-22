Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Boosts Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 39,722 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,753 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $9,908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VUG. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $213,000. Probity Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 8,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,913,000 after buying an additional 1,648 shares during the last quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TL Private Wealth grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. TL Private Wealth now owns 138,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,020,000 after acquiring an additional 18,267 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSEARCA VUG opened at $276.52 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $260.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $241.28. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $203.64 and a twelve month high of $283.65. The company has a market capitalization of $90.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

