Komodo (KMD) Price Hits $0.25 on Major Exchanges

Komodo (KMD) traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 21st. One Komodo coin can now be bought for $0.25 or 0.00000813 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Komodo has a total market cap of $33.39 million and $994,555.89 worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Komodo has traded up 4.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.69 or 0.00091666 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.97 or 0.00039624 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.02 or 0.00023224 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000811 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Komodo Coin Profile

Komodo (KMD) is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 136,870,414 coins and its circulating supply is 135,953,876 coins. Komodo’s official website is komodoplatform.com. The Reddit community for Komodo is https://reddit.com/r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Komodo’s official message board is blog.komodoplatform.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo is a privacy-centric cryptocurrency that combines the anonymity of ZCash with the security of Bitcoin. Using a new consensus mechanism developed by the Komodo team, delayed Proof of Work, Komodo blocks can be notarized using the Bitcoin blockchain. KMD is issued through an Equihash-based PoW protocol, and the new block information is sent to pre-voted notary nodes. These nodes insert the Komodo block information on the BTC blockchain by creating a custom transaction. This system ensures that in order to “hack” komodo, one would have to rewrite both chains.

Komodo uses Zero Knowledge Proofs to provide 100% anonymous transactions, that are now secured with Bitcoin’s hash rate.”

Komodo Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Komodo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Komodo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

