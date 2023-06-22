KlayUniverse Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $3,129.12 (KUT)

KlayUniverse (KUT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 22nd. KlayUniverse has a market capitalization of $4.10 million and approximately $3,129.12 worth of KlayUniverse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, KlayUniverse has traded 3.4% higher against the dollar. One KlayUniverse token can currently be purchased for about $0.0745 or 0.00000248 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About KlayUniverse

KlayUniverse’s launch date was June 17th, 2022. KlayUniverse’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,000,000 tokens. KlayUniverse’s official Twitter account is @klayuniverse and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for KlayUniverse is klayuniverse.com.

KlayUniverse Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KlayUniverse (KUT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. KlayUniverse has a current supply of 2,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of KlayUniverse is 0.07313632 USD and is up 0.93 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $2,919.30 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://klayuniverse.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KlayUniverse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KlayUniverse should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KlayUniverse using one of the exchanges listed above.

