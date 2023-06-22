Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Shares Purchased by Lion Street Advisors LLC

Lion Street Advisors LLC lifted its position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 36.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,515 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,371 shares during the quarter. Kimberly-Clark makes up 0.5% of Lion Street Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Lion Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $1,680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whitener Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 37.6% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 13,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 3,759 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,999,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 193.0% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 288,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,708,000 after purchasing an additional 189,962 shares during the period. Finally, Country Club Bank GFN boosted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 5,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. 74.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

Kimberly-Clark Stock Up 1.3 %

KMB opened at $138.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.23, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.41. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12 month low of $108.74 and a 12 month high of $147.87.

Kimberly-Clark Dividend Announcement

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.35. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 279.42% and a net margin of 9.75%. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.06 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.35 EPS. Kimberly-Clark’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is currently 80.82%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $118.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $132.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $131.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kimberly-Clark has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.45.

Insider Activity at Kimberly-Clark

In related news, VP Andrew Drexler sold 7,970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total value of $1,156,606.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $709,491.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Kimberly-Clark news, CEO Michael D. Hsu sold 46,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.28, for a total transaction of $6,710,174.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 111,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,111,459.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Andrew Drexler sold 7,970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total value of $1,156,606.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $709,491.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,416 shares of company stock valued at $8,580,971 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

About Kimberly-Clark

(Get Rating)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.