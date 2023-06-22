Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:KVSA) Stake Lessened by FNY Investment Advisers LLC

FNY Investment Advisers LLC lowered its holdings in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:KVSA – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 133,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,698 shares during the period. Khosla Ventures Acquisition makes up 1.6% of FNY Investment Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. FNY Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Khosla Ventures Acquisition were worth $1,358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KVSA. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition by 47.2% in the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 260,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,545,000 after acquiring an additional 83,411 shares during the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition by 32.5% in the first quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 2,044,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,995,000 after acquiring an additional 501,697 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition by 1.4% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,419,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,898,000 after acquiring an additional 19,600 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition in the first quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition by 337.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 43,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 33,759 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.45% of the company’s stock.

Khosla Ventures Acquisition Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ KVSA opened at $10.40 on Thursday. Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. has a 1-year low of $9.74 and a 1-year high of $10.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.13.

About Khosla Ventures Acquisition

Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

