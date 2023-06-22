Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.86

Key Tronic Co. (NASDAQ:KTCC – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.86 and traded as low as $5.45. Key Tronic shares last traded at $5.45, with a volume of 10,599 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Key Tronic in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Key Tronic Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.21. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.85. The company has a market cap of $60.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.46.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Key Tronic ( NASDAQ:KTCC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). Key Tronic had a return on equity of 2.37% and a net margin of 0.92%. The business had revenue of $164.55 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KTCC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Key Tronic by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 808,358 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,266,000 after buying an additional 3,476 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Key Tronic by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 436,002 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,463,000 after buying an additional 24,521 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in Key Tronic by 76.6% in the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 302,250 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,891,000 after buying an additional 131,100 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Key Tronic by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 119,073 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $918,000 after buying an additional 20,100 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Key Tronic by 75.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 92,005 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 39,426 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.77% of the company’s stock.

About Key Tronic

Key Tronic Corporation provides contract manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated electronic and mechanical engineering, assembly, sourcing and procurement, logistics, and new product testing services. Its services include product design; surface mount technologies and pin through hole capability for printed circuit board assembly; tool making; precision plastic molding; sheet metal fabrication and painting; liquid injection molding; complex assembly; prototype design; and full product assembly services.

Recommended Stories

