Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Stake Cut by Hamlin Capital Management LLC

Hamlin Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,361,927 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,301 shares during the period. Keurig Dr Pepper comprises about 4.1% of Hamlin Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Hamlin Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Keurig Dr Pepper worth $118,609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KDP. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 94.1% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. 52.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Performance

KDP remained flat at $31.74 during midday trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,516,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,318,831. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.69 and a 12-month high of $41.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.56 billion, a PE ratio of 34.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.39.

Keurig Dr Pepper Announces Dividend

Keurig Dr Pepper ( NASDAQ:KDP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 9.52% and a net margin of 9.20%. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. Keurig Dr Pepper’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is presently 86.02%.

Insider Transactions at Keurig Dr Pepper

In related news, CFO Priyadarshi Sudhanshu bought 1,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.99 per share, for a total transaction of $35,431.26. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,169,481.26. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Priyadarshi Sudhanshu purchased 1,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.99 per share, with a total value of $35,431.26. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,074 shares in the company, valued at $3,169,481.26. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Anthony Shoemaker purchased 9,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.02 per share, for a total transaction of $325,907.40. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 72,167 shares in the company, valued at $2,382,954.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,112,260. 0.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KDP. Barclays lowered their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $42.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $43.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $36.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Keurig Dr Pepper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.56.

Keurig Dr Pepper Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes the manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.

