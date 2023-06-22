Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $37.56.
KDP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $42.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $36.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 15th.
Keurig Dr Pepper Trading Down 0.6 %
Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock opened at $31.74 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.56 billion, a PE ratio of 34.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.99 and its 200 day moving average is $33.92. Keurig Dr Pepper has a 1 year low of $30.69 and a 1 year high of $41.31.
Keurig Dr Pepper Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.02%.
Insider Activity at Keurig Dr Pepper
In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, insider Matthew Andrew Archambault sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.39, for a total transaction of $453,460.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,324,038.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Anthony Shoemaker acquired 9,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.02 per share, for a total transaction of $325,907.40. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 72,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,382,954.34. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew Andrew Archambault sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.39, for a total transaction of $453,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 40,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,324,038.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,112,260 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KDP. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 94.1% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the period. 52.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Keurig Dr Pepper
Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes the manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.
