Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $37.56.

KDP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $42.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $36.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 15th.

Get Keurig Dr Pepper alerts:

Keurig Dr Pepper Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock opened at $31.74 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.56 billion, a PE ratio of 34.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.99 and its 200 day moving average is $33.92. Keurig Dr Pepper has a 1 year low of $30.69 and a 1 year high of $41.31.

Keurig Dr Pepper Dividend Announcement

Keurig Dr Pepper ( NASDAQ:KDP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 9.20% and a return on equity of 9.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Keurig Dr Pepper will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.02%.

Insider Activity at Keurig Dr Pepper

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, insider Matthew Andrew Archambault sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.39, for a total transaction of $453,460.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,324,038.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Anthony Shoemaker acquired 9,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.02 per share, for a total transaction of $325,907.40. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 72,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,382,954.34. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew Andrew Archambault sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.39, for a total transaction of $453,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 40,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,324,038.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,112,260 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KDP. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 94.1% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the period. 52.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

(Get Rating

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes the manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.