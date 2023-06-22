Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS) Trading Up 5.6%

Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS – Get Rating) shares were up 5.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $41.91 and last traded at $41.91. Approximately 137,368 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 221,172 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.69.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on KROS shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Keros Therapeutics from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.75.

Keros Therapeutics Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of -9.52 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.65.

Insider Activity

Keros Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:KROS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.14) by ($0.12). During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.01) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Keros Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Keith Regnante sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.79, for a total transaction of $955,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 28.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Keros Therapeutics

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 6,284.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 621,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,829,000 after purchasing an additional 611,459 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 466.8% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 520,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,996,000 after purchasing an additional 428,696 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 10.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,051,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,015,000 after purchasing an additional 372,784 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 44.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 990,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,374,000 after purchasing an additional 307,105 shares during the period. Finally, Alkeon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Keros Therapeutics by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,392,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,863,000 after buying an additional 183,580 shares in the last quarter. 79.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Keros Therapeutics

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from hematological and musculoskeletal disorders with high unmet medical need. The company's lead protein therapeutic product candidate is KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, and in patients with myelofibrosis.

