Jupiter Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX)

Jupiter Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CEIX. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in CONSOL Energy by 7.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in CONSOL Energy by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 16,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of CONSOL Energy by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of CONSOL Energy by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CONSOL Energy by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 28,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of CONSOL Energy in a report on Monday, March 27th.

CONSOL Energy Stock Performance

CONSOL Energy stock traded down $0.91 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $68.29. The company had a trading volume of 67,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 798,651. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. CONSOL Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.20 and a 52 week high of $79.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $60.50 and a 200-day moving average of $60.29. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.82.

CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $6.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.34 by $1.21. The company had revenue of $688.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $594.30 million. CONSOL Energy had a net margin of 28.86% and a return on equity of 56.19%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CONSOL Energy Inc. will post 20.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CONSOL Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. CONSOL Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.30%.

CONSOL Energy Profile

CONSOL Energy, Inc engages in the production of bituminous coal which focuses on the extraction and preparation of coal in the Appalachian Basin. It operates under the Pennsylvania Mining Complex (PAMC) and CONSOL Marine Terminal. The PAMC segment includes mining, preparation, and marketing of bituminous coal sold to power generators, and industrial and metallurgical end-users.

See Also

