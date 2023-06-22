Jupiter Wealth Management LLC Makes New $102,000 Investment in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Jupiter Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 60 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 106.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 79,607 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $119,630,000 after buying an additional 41,020 shares during the last quarter. General Partner Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Pearl River Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 370 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,024 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,583,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $231,000. 91.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Chipotle Mexican Grill

In related news, insider Laurie Schalow sold 3,658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,066.73, for a total value of $7,560,098.34. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,383,237.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Laurie Schalow sold 3,658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,066.73, for a total value of $7,560,098.34. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,383,237.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,023 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,695.00, for a total value of $1,733,985.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at $39,573,165. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,346 shares of company stock valued at $24,704,401 over the last ninety days. 0.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Performance

CMG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,940.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,200.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,750.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,600.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,051.00.

Shares of NYSE CMG traded down $20.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2,054.00. The company had a trading volume of 48,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 288,633. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a one year low of $1,233.61 and a one year high of $2,139.88. The firm has a market cap of $56.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.11, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,005.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,714.15.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The restaurant operator reported $10.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.89 by $1.61. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 45.01% and a net margin of 11.49%. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.70 earnings per share. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 43.87 EPS for the current year.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It offers burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

Featured Articles

