Jupiter Wealth Management LLC Has $1.76 Million Holdings in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Jupiter Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 38,402 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the quarter. Mosaic accounts for approximately 1.6% of Jupiter Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $1,762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Mosaic by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in Mosaic by 50.0% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Mosaic during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Mosaic by 54.4% during the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 721 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Mosaic during the third quarter worth about $39,000. 87.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MOS shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Mosaic from $46.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Mosaic from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Mosaic from $78.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Mosaic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mosaic currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.88.

NYSE:MOS traded down $0.56 on Thursday, reaching $34.94. 760,318 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,374,688. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.04 and its 200-day moving average is $44.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The Mosaic Company has a 1-year low of $31.44 and a 1-year high of $63.16.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. Mosaic had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 28.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.41 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Mosaic Company will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

