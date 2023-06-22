Jupiter Wealth Management LLC Buys 3,000 Shares of Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA)

Jupiter Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Easterly Government Properties were worth $481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DEA. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Easterly Government Properties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in Easterly Government Properties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Easterly Government Properties in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. First Community Trust NA lifted its position in Easterly Government Properties by 68.2% in the 4th quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 2,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Easterly Government Properties by 52.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408 shares in the last quarter. 84.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DEA traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $14.07. The company had a trading volume of 156,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 996,987. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 5.57 and a quick ratio of 5.57. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.35 and a beta of 0.66. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.27 and a 12-month high of $20.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.54.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were paid a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.53%. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 341.94%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DEA. StockNews.com began coverage on Easterly Government Properties in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price target on Easterly Government Properties from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, Compass Point raised Easterly Government Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.58.

Easterly Government Properties Company Profile

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE: DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

