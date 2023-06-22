Jupiter Wealth Management LLC Buys 2,525 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Jupiter Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 35.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,575 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,525 shares during the period. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Blackstone during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Blackstone during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Blackstone during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Blackstone during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:BX traded down $1.64 on Thursday, hitting $87.49. 459,378 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,630,500. Blackstone Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.72 and a 12 month high of $110.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.64.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 12.92%. Blackstone’s revenue for the quarter was down 73.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.55 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st were issued a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. Blackstone’s payout ratio is presently 400.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BX shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Blackstone from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $111.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.70.

Insider Buying and Selling at Blackstone

In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III purchased 53,413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $45.73 per share, with a total value of $2,442,576.49. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 36,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,671,751.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Multi-Asset Direct Blackstone sold 3,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total value of $25,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III acquired 53,413 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $45.73 per share, with a total value of $2,442,576.49. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 36,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,671,751.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 11,067,343 shares of company stock valued at $19,364,685 and sold 3,430,100 shares valued at $43,380,183. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Blackstone Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

