JUNO (JUNO) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $137,247.46

JUNO (JUNO) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 22nd. One JUNO coin can currently be purchased for about $0.28 or 0.00000924 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. JUNO has a market cap of $21.59 million and approximately $137,247.46 worth of JUNO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, JUNO has traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUNO Profile

JUNO launched on September 30th, 2021. JUNO’s total supply is 70,424,332 coins and its circulating supply is 77,462,162 coins. JUNO’s official Twitter account is @junonetwork. JUNO’s official message board is medium.com/@junonetwork. The official website for JUNO is www.junonetwork.io.

JUNO Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Juno originates & evolves from a community driven initiative, prompted by dozens of developers, validators & delegators in the Cosmos ecosystem. The shared vision is to preserve the neutrality, performance & reliability of the Cosmos Hub and offload smart contract deployment to a dedicated sister Hub.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JUNO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JUNO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy JUNO using one of the exchanges listed above.

