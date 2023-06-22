Jumbo (OTCMKTS:JUMSY) Trading Up 26.9%

Jumbo S.A. (OTCMKTS:JUMSY – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 26.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $26.40 and last traded at $26.40. 100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 575 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.80.

Jumbo Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.98.

Jumbo Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Jumbo SA engages in the retail sale of specialized products. It offers baby items, seasonal items, decoration items, books, and stationery. It operates through the following geographical segments: Greece, Cyprus, Bulgaria, and Romania. The company was founded on November 26, 1986 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Jumbo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jumbo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.