Joule Financial LLC Sells 13,470 Shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Joule Financial LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Get Rating) by 62.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,960 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,470 shares during the period. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Joule Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Joule Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $1,540,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VDC. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 58.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,913,000 after buying an additional 5,491 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $206,000. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 1,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $472,000.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA VDC traded up $0.88 during trading on Thursday, reaching $195.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,958. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 0.60. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 12 month low of $170.83 and a 12 month high of $201.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $195.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $192.59.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Profile

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

