Joule Financial LLC Reduces Holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Joule Financial LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,051 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,243 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF makes up 0.5% of Joule Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Joule Financial LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Procyon Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 120,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,441,000 after acquiring an additional 5,434 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 777.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $206,000. GSB Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 110,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,011,000 after purchasing an additional 4,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,145,000.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $51.47. 177,157 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,603,873. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $41.20 and a twelve month high of $52.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.85.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

