Joule Financial LLC Lowers Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Joule Financial LLC trimmed its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,452 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 189 shares during the quarter. Joule Financial LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $490,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Perkins Coie Trust Co lifted its position in PayPal by 1.8% during the first quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 26,658 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,024,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC lifted its position in PayPal by 129.2% during the first quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 3,147 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 1,774 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in PayPal by 31.0% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,033,432 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $78,437,000 after buying an additional 244,770 shares in the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PayPal during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,457,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in PayPal by 3.9% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 22,149 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after buying an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. 72.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PayPal alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PYPL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of PayPal from $108.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Edward Jones cut shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of PayPal from $112.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on shares of PayPal from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of PayPal from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.74.

PayPal Stock Performance

Shares of PYPL stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $67.99. The stock had a trading volume of 3,144,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,978,938. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.95 and a twelve month high of $103.03. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.86 billion, a PE ratio of 28.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.31.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $7.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.99 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 19.34%. PayPal’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

PayPal Profile

(Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.