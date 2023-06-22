Joule Financial LLC Invests $282,000 in Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETD)

Joule Financial LLC purchased a new position in Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETD – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 10,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ETD. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Ethan Allen Interiors in the first quarter worth $114,406,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors during the first quarter worth about $47,398,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors during the first quarter worth about $44,187,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors during the first quarter worth about $24,777,000. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors during the first quarter worth about $23,880,000. 87.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 15th.

Ethan Allen Interiors Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Ethan Allen Interiors stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Thursday, reaching $27.88. 28,506 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 242,002. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.11 and its 200 day moving average is $27.59. The firm has a market cap of $707.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 1.20. Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.60 and a 1 year high of $31.78.

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.07. Ethan Allen Interiors had a net margin of 13.43% and a return on equity of 25.79%. The company had revenue of $186.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. Ethan Allen Interiors’s revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Ethan Allen Interiors Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 9th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This is an increase from Ethan Allen Interiors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 8th. Ethan Allen Interiors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.95%.

Ethan Allen Interiors Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in the United States, Mexico, Honduras, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery items comprising sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accent items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

Featured Stories

